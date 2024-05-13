Open Menu

MoRA To Ensure All Available Facilities, Care For Intending Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) and Director of Facilitation and Coordination at the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah, Ahmed Nadeem Khan, said on Monday that all possible efforts were being made to facilitate intending pilgrims.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he affirmed MoRA's commitment to spare no effort in fully supporting and cooperating with Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pre-Hajj Flight operation to airlift intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia is in full swing, he informed.

He assured that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the quality and hygiene of the food served to the pilgrims. Furthermore, Nadeem Khan stated that Pakistani pilgrims who complete their eight-day stay in Madinah will soon start departing for Makkah.

He said that ministry is fully prepared to provide all necessary facilities and support for their final journey.

