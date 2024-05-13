Open Menu

DPO Visits Judicial Complex

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi on Monday visited the judicial complex

and prisoners room.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, he inspected security arrangements

at the judicial complex and checked security arrangements.

Asad Malhi directed officials to improve security besides providing

fans and water coolers in hot weather.

