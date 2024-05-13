DPO Visits Judicial Complex
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi on Monday visited the judicial complex
and prisoners room.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, he inspected security arrangements
at the judicial complex and checked security arrangements.
Asad Malhi directed officials to improve security besides providing
