718 more meters disconnected on gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 718 connections during

its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad,

imposing Rs 24 million fine.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, regional teams disconnected 549 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed a fine of Rs 19.6 million against gas pilferers and also lodged 21 FIRs.

In Multan and Bahawalpur, 139 connections were disconnected on illegal use besides imposing Rs 3 million fine.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 28 connections on account of illegal use of gas.