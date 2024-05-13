718 More Meters Disconnected On Gas Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 718 connections during
its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad,
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, regional teams disconnected 549 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed a fine of Rs 19.6 million against gas pilferers and also lodged 21 FIRs.
In Multan and Bahawalpur, 139 connections were disconnected on illegal use besides imposing Rs 3 million fine.
In Peshawar, the company disconnected 28 connections on account of illegal use of gas.
