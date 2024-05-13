Hot Weather Forecast For Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The meteorological department has forecast that the district will experience very hot weather during
the next 24 hours as the maximum temperature would touch 42 to 44 degrees centigrade.
The met office forecast dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for the city
as the maximum temperature was recorded 38 degrees centigrade and the minimum 24 degrees
centigrade on Monday.
