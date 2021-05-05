(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The week-long unique and impressive exhibition of ancient Quranic manuscripts and works of Prophet (PBUH) Era, organized by Punjab Arts Council and Khaneh Farhang Iran Rawalpindi, was concluded at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here Wednesday with an impressive moment of heavy attendance by art lovers of ancient Islamic calligraphy. The exhibition also contained 700-year-old Quranic manuscripts besides masterpieces of art works by renowned calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Zeba Naz graced the ceremony as the chief guest who visited the exhibition along with Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmad. Addressing the closing ceremony, Zeba Naz said that the exhibition of manuscripts of Holy Quran was a source of spiritual joy and a manifestation of the common property of Muslims. She said that promotion of mutual harmony and tolerance among Muslims was essential in the current situation and the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi had played an important role in this regard.

Zeba Naz said that after seeing more than 50 works of calligraphic art by Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, the memory of the Prophet's era was also refreshed because this calligrapher has tried to fill his works with the same color as at that time where so many facilities were not available and the Qur'an was preserved by writing on whatever was available.

Naheed Manzoor said that seeing the exhibition refreshed the faith of a Muslim. Looking at such ancient Qur'anic manuscripts, it is clear that even then, artists were putting their talents to good use, she added. She also appreciated the efforts of Khaneh Farhang Iran on the marvelous exhibition. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad remarked that the purpose of holding this exhibition was to honor the Holy Quran and to promote and expand the Quranic culture, concepts and to create a spiritual atmosphere for the promotion of love and affection with the Quran. Forty-one manuscripts were displayed in this exhibition and these manuscripts were presented to the public for the first time. Most of the Qur'anic manuscripts were mostly four hundred years old and were handwritten. The calligraphy of the copies of the Holy Quran was very beautiful and some of them were decorated with gold water and other colors and some of them were also decorated with flowers.

The exhibition was heavily attended by the visitors and art lovers from twin cities.