Exhibition Of Rare, Ancient Manuscripts Of Holy Quran Inaugurated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) On the blessed occasion of Ramadan-ul-Mubarik, the three-day long exhibition of the rare and ancient manuscripts of the Holy Quran was inaugurated here at Safa Gold Mall on Wednesday.
Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CCI) Dr Qibla Ayaz formally inaugurated the exhibition, organized by Iranian Embassy and Iran Pakistan Persian Research Center.
The Chairman CCI appreciated the cultural initiative and described the enthusiastic participation of people in the exhibition of Quranic manuscripts as a manifestation of the long-standing friendship between the people of Iran and Pakistan.
He said Holy Qur'an is an essential axis for the unity and closeness of the hearts of the Islamic Ummah.
In the exhibition, along with Quranic manuscripts, calligraphy panels and works of art have were presented and placed before the public. These Qur'ans are written in beautiful Nastaliq, Thulth Naskh calligraphy, and some of them are decorated with gold water and other colors and patterns of flowers and shrubs.
The exhibition includes dozens of original manuscripts of the Quran, some of which are accompanied by Persian translations.
The organizer said the existence of 800-year-old copies of the Holy Qur'an is an emphasis on the historical status of the legacy of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallahu Alaihe wa Alihe Wasallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen.
A large number of calligraphers, activists and art lovers participated in the event.
