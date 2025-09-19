Funeral prayers in absentia for late Hurriyat leader held

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Funeral prayers in absentia for former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, were offered in Islamabad on Friday. The prayers were attended by Kashmiri leaders from both sides of the Line of Control, including Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Abdullah Gul, senior Hurriyat leaders Farooq Rahmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf, Sardar Abdul Raziq Advocate, Zahid Safi and others, whereas members of the Kashmiri community settled in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also joined the prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq paid glowing tributes to Professor Butt’s lifelong services for the Kashmir freedom movement. He said the deceased was a great freedom fighter whose passing had created an irreplaceable void. Professor Butt, he added, was a man of perseverance and an academy on the history of Kashmir who would be remembered for generations.