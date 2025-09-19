Funeral Prayers In Absentia For Late Hurriyat Leader Held
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Funeral prayers in absentia for former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, were offered in Islamabad on Friday. The prayers were attended by Kashmiri leaders from both sides of the Line of Control, including Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Abdullah Gul, senior Hurriyat leaders Farooq Rahmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf, Sardar Abdul Raziq Advocate, Zahid Safi and others, whereas members of the Kashmiri community settled in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also joined the prayers.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq paid glowing tributes to Professor Butt’s lifelong services for the Kashmir freedom movement. He said the deceased was a great freedom fighter whose passing had created an irreplaceable void. Professor Butt, he added, was a man of perseverance and an academy on the history of Kashmir who would be remembered for generations.
Recent Stories
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers in absentia for late Hurriyat leader held2 minutes ago
-
Committees assessing crop damages2 minutes ago
-
Strict monitoring underway to ensure flour supply & control prices: DC Murree2 minutes ago
-
Strategic management wing aims at unifying dashboards and portals2 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against CCD Chief Sohail Zafar Chattha12 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Asad Umar, Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases12 minutes ago
-
Romanian Embassy to showcase cultural diplomacy commitment12 minutes ago
-
ADC Matiari urges NGOs to collaborate for public welfare22 minutes ago
-
New contact numbers issued for flood control room at Kotri Barrage22 minutes ago
-
Justice Jahangiri approaches SC against IHC order32 minutes ago
-
28 villages in Sehwan’s Katcha area cut off from cities, relief efforts accelerated32 minutes ago
-
Flour mill raided in Sinjhoro, thousands of wheat bags seized, mill sealed32 minutes ago