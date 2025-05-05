CM condoles death of writer Kamal Pasha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of renowned film writer Kamal Pasha.

In her condolence message, the chief minister conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

She acknowledged Kamal Pasha’s significant contributions to Pakistani cinema and literature, noting that his creative legacy will be remembered for generations. “His work brought depth and substance to our film industry. His loss is deeply felt,” she added.