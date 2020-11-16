Extensive lecture on Seeart-un-Nabi (PBUH) held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :An extensive lecture on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was held at the Main Auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with Shaan Rehamatallil Alameen PBUH week on Monday.

Former Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Akram Chaudhry delivered the lecture.

He talked about various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob gave the shield to the visiting speaker.