FAC Organizes Exhibition Of Rare Portraits Of Pakistan Movement's Heroes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

FAC organizes exhibition of rare portraits of Pakistan Movement's heroes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged an exhibition of rare pictures, portraits of heroes of Pakistan Movement at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium in connection with Independence Day, here on Thursday.

MPA Firdous Rai inaugurated the exhibition, while Resident Director FAC Sofia Bedar, Chairman department of History and Pakistan Study Rizwanullah Kokab, Dr. Muhammad Irshad, Imran Raza and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

