Facilitators of Ali Masjid suicide blast held

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested facilitators of a suicide attack on Ali Masjid in district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested facilitators of a suicide attack on Ali Masjid in district Khyber.

The CTD team acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists conducted a raid in Pul Ghara area in district Khyber and arrested the facilitators including the father and his two sons.

The accused was identified as Dilawar Khan and his two sons Zaabta Khan and Arif Khan.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to facilitating the suicide attacker.

The CTD team on the identification of the accused recovered a suicide jacket, Kalashnikov gun and cartridges, and other items from the house of the alleged accused in Sultan Khel area.

The arrested facilitators were being interrogated and more revelations were expected.