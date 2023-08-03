Open Menu

Facilitators Of Ali Masjid Suicide Blast Held

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Facilitators of Ali Masjid suicide blast held

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested facilitators of a suicide attack on Ali Masjid in district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested facilitators of a suicide attack on Ali Masjid in district Khyber.

The CTD team acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists conducted a raid in Pul Ghara area in district Khyber and arrested the facilitators including the father and his two sons.

The accused was identified as Dilawar Khan and his two sons Zaabta Khan and Arif Khan.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to facilitating the suicide attacker.

The CTD team on the identification of the accused recovered a suicide jacket, Kalashnikov gun and cartridges, and other items from the house of the alleged accused in Sultan Khel area.

The arrested facilitators were being interrogated and more revelations were expected.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Suicide Mosque From

Recent Stories

Pope tells youths to tackle climate crisis, povert ..

Pope tells youths to tackle climate crisis, poverty

54 seconds ago
 Gas suspension schedule issued

Gas suspension schedule issued

56 seconds ago
 High-level meeting reviews budget related matters ..

High-level meeting reviews budget related matters of varsities

45 seconds ago
 PFA DG inaugurates Model Food Carts, distributes f ..

PFA DG inaugurates Model Food Carts, distributes free food kits

47 seconds ago
 Court orders French officer charged with violence ..

Court orders French officer charged with violence to remain jailed

50 seconds ago
 Humanitarian Situation in Lebanon Becomes 'Even Mo ..

Humanitarian Situation in Lebanon Becomes 'Even More Dire' - Action For Humanity

51 seconds ago
Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukr ..

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Defense Minister

4 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

8 minutes ago
 Applications for admission to intermediate program ..

Applications for admission to intermediate programs open via OCAS

8 minutes ago
 Women's commission proposes more female representa ..

Women's commission proposes more female representation in elections

5 minutes ago
 IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

5 minutes ago
 Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir ..

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates G-13 communi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan