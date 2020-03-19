Factory owners arrested for violating copy rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The FIA Anti Corruption Circle on Thursday arrested two accused for violating the copy right.

According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid on a factory at Rasheed Pura Chowk, Darroghawala, Baghbanpura, where pirated items (air filters) and packaging of Atlas Honda Limited were confiscated.

Owners of the factory, Tahir and Jahangir, were arrested and a case has beenregistered under the Copy Rights Ordinance 1962.