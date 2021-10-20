Factory sealed, bakery face action on commercial use of subsidized sugar

A price magistrate sealed a Tosha factory and initiated legal action against a bakery in the city after these were found to be making commercial use of subsidized sugar in bulk

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A price magistrate sealed a Tosha factory and initiated legal action against a bakery in the city after these were found to be making commercial use of subsidized sugar in bulk.

Upon receiving information from law enforcers, price magistrate Manzoor Gul raided a food factory at block No 1 and sealed it after detecting commercial use of 70 subsidized sugar bags.

He also recovered 30 more subsidized sugar bags besides unspecified number of empty bags from factory of another bakery and started legal proceedings against it, official sources said.