Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District Monitoring Officer, DI Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tariq Mehmood on Wednesday issued warning notice to an aspirant of NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur over violation of election’s code of conduct.

A warning notice issued here after hearing the argument of Faisal Amin Gandapur of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) asked him to exercise utmost caution and ensure strict compliance with the election commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct to avoid any future proceedings against him.

It is pertinent to mention here, that SIC’s candidate for NA-44, DI Khan-I candidate and brother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin was issued a notice on April 09 by the DMO, DI Khan over violation of elections’ code of conduct.

In compliance of the order of the DMO, Faisal Amin appeared before the DMO in person and explained his position, which was found satisfactory by the official, said the order of DMO.