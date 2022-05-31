UrduPoint.com

Faisal Karim Kundi Urges Federal Govt To Try KP CM Under Article-6

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Faisal Karim Kundi urges Federal Govt to try KP CM under Article-6

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday urged the Federal Government to try Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan under Article 6 for violating the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday urged the Federal Government to try Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan under Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

"The KP CM has stated that he will use the provincial police force when Imran Khan gives the call for the long march. This is tantamount to the violation of Constitution and he should be tried under Article 6," Kundi said while addressing a news conference.

Flanked by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri, he alleged that the KP chief minister had committed massive corruption while being a member of Pervaiz Khattak's cabinet and those charges had already been proved against him.

Regarding the audio leak of a conversation between former president Asif Ali Zardari and business tycoon Malik Riaz, Kundi said Imran Khan should tell the nation that on whose instructions he had tapped the phone calls of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Chairman Asif Zardari while being in power.

"The PPP has already disclosed that Imran Khan demanded a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto during the vote on no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly, but it is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is in denial," he remarked.

Kundi said some 48 hours had lapsed since the (Zardari-Malik Riaz) audio was leaked but Imran Khan did not rebut the news. He should have either contradicted or admitted that he had reached out to the PPP leadership for saving his skin.

"Yes, he had reached out to the PPP leadership, but they responded 'absolutely not'," he maintained.

Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto had also mentioned in one of his speeches that a PTI minister had warned him of dire consequences if the no-trust motion were not withdrawn. However, it was on record that Imran could do anything to remain in power, he added.

He said Imran Khan had compared himself with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on different occasions, but ironically he took refuge at the Chief Minister House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for his fear of arrest.

Kundi alleged that the PTI chief was misusing the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for holding public gatherings and long march, which should be stopped.

While condemning the tweet of former National Assembly deputy speaker, he said the PTI had inflicted more damage to the Kashmir cause than the country's enemies. The party and its leadership had nothing to with the Kashmir and its people.

He categorically said the next election would be held in 2023 and invited the PTI Members of National Assembly to return to the Parliament and play a constructive role as opposition, otherwise by-polls to be conducted after acceptance of their resignations.

Faisal Kundi said that PPP chairman went to the United States of America (USA), European Union and other countries officially to improve the cordial relations.

He alleged that former Speaker National Assembly was still using the car of Cabinet Division and all the PTI MNAs were drawing salaries and allowances, and using car and other facilities.

