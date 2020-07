Faisalabad Development Authority releases list of 302 illegal housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) released a list of 302 illegal/unapproved housing colonies in its jurisdiction and asked the public to get verification about legal status of private housing schemes before purchasing plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) released a list of 302 illegal/unapproved housing colonies in its jurisdiction and asked the public to get verification about legal status of private housing schemes before purchasing plots.

FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said regular operation was also initiated against unapproved housing schemes and 240 housing colonies had so far been sealed besidesdemolishing illegal structures in 123 housing schemes.

The illegal colonies are Abadi al-Barkat Block Chak No.233-RB, Abbas Town (Gulshan Haidar) Chak No.224-RB, Abdullah Block Chak No.226-RB, Abdullah Garden VIP Block Chak No.222-RB, Abdullah Garden Chak No.73-JB, Abdullah Garden Chak No.197-RB, Abdullah Town Chak no.197-RB, Ahmad City Chak No.124-JB, Ahmad Garden Chak No.204-RB and Chak No.208-RB, Ahmad Town Chak No.232-RB, Ahmad Garden Chak No.75-JB, Ahmad Garden Chak No.197-RB, Ahmad Villas Chak No.75-JB, Ahsan Garden Chak No.226-RB, Ahsan Park Chak No.117-JB, Ajwa Garden Chak no.100-JB, Ajwa Town Chak No.177-JB, Akram Garden Chak no.225-RB, al-Madina City Chak No.225-RB, al-Masoom Garden Chak No.219-RB, al-Noor Villas Chak No.232-RB, al-Rehmat Health City Chak No.226-RB, al-Basit Block Chak No.196-RB, al-Fareed Azafi Abadi Chak No.263-RB, al-Hadi Garden Chak No.74-JB, Ali Block Chak No.224-RB, Ali Garden Chak No.29-JB, Ali Garden Chak No.66-JB, Ali Raza Garden Chak No.219-RB, Ali Town Chak No.59-JB, Ali Villas chak No.73-JB, al-Jannat Villas/Rafiq Garden Chak No.263-RB Dijkot, al-Khair Town Chak No.225-RB, Allied Garden Chak No.245-RB, Allied Housing-II Chak No.119-JB, Aqsa Town Chak No.219-RB, Arbab Garden Chak No.100-JB, Ashfaq Garden Chak No.66-JB, Awan Town Chak No.126-GB, Azam Garden Chak No.100-JB, Azafi Abadi Madina Block Chak No.258-RB, Azafi Abadi Ahmad Nagar Chak No.225-RB, Azafi Abadi Akbar Nagar Chak No.239-RB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.8-JB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.61-JB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.262-RB Dijkot, Azafi Abadi Ghulam Muhammad Abad Chak No.100-JB, Azafi Abadi Kamal Pur Chak No.6-JB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.262-RB Dijkot, Azafi Abadi Rehmat Abad, Azafi Abadi Roshan Wala Chak No.243-RB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.222-RB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.214-RB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.208-RB, Azafi Abadi Chak No.224-RB, Babus Salam Chak No.73-jB, Suleman Colony Chak no.209-RB, Best Homes Chak No.238-RB, Bilal Town Chak no.124-JB, Bismillah Block Chak No.219-RB, Bismillah Phase-II Chak No.61-JB, Bismillah Town Chak No.123-JB, Bismillah Town Chak no.240-RB, Canal Villas Chak no.58-JB, Chishtia Valley Chak No.243-RB, City Homes Chak No.235-RB, Danial City Chak No.225-RB, Danial Town Chak No.232-RB, Danial Town/Ibraheem Town Chak No.123-JB, Defense View Chak No.58-JB, Dilkhush Garden Chak No.220, Dogar Town Chak No.71-JB, Dream Land Villas Chak No.241-RB, Dry Port City Chak No.201-RB, Eman Villas Chak No.58-JB, Eman Villas Chak No.214-RB, Fareed Town Chak No.219-RB, Fareed Town Chak no.226-RB, Farooq Block Chak No.223-RB, Fateh Town Chak No.119-JB, Fatima Garden Chak no.236-RB, Fatima Garden Phase-II Chak No.226-RB, Garden Town Chak No.71-JB, Ghafoor Town Chak No.219-RB, Ghafoor Town Chak No.7-JB, Ghazi Shah Town Chak No.245-RB, Green Town (Kiran Block) Chak No.121-JB, Green Town Chak No.223-RB, Green/al-Kareem Villas Chak No.121-JB, Gulberg City Chak No.139-GB, Gulberg Green Chak No.222-RB, Gulfishan Garden Chak No.67-JB, Gulshan-e-Arfat Chak No.67-JB, Gulshan-e-Arfan Chak no.225-RB, Gulshan-e-Barkat Chak No.100-JB, Gulshan-e-Ali Haidar Chak no.229-GB, Gulshan-e-Ali Chak No.5-JB, Gulshan-e-Bilal Chak No.5-JB, Gulshan-e-Fatima Chak No.67-JB, Gulshan-e-Haram Extension Chak No.222-RB, Gulshan-e-Ali Phase-II Chak No.203-RB, Gulshan-e-Makkah Chak No.7-JB, Gulshan-e-Subhan Chak No.219-RB, Habib Town-I Chak No.257-RB, Habib Town-II Chak No.253-RB, Habib Billas Chak No.225-RB, Hafeez Town Chak No.119-JB, Haidar Homes Chak No.214-RB, Hamza Town Chak No.203-RB, Hamza Town Chak No.219-RB, Haq Baho Colony Hamza Block Chak No.228-RB, Haq Baho Town Chak no.229-RB, Haq Baho Town Phase-V Chak No.238-RB, Haq Baho Town Chak No.

208-RB, Hayat Town Chak No.225-RB, Hunain Valley Chak No.100-JB, Ibraheem Block Chak No.225-RB, Ibraheem Town VIP Block Chak No.121-JB, Ibraheem Town Chak No.219-RB, Ibraheem Town Azafi Abadi Chak No.100-JB, Ideal Block Chak No.7-JB, Ideal Town Chak No.120-JB, Inaam Villas Phase-I Chak No.233-RB, Iqbal Garden Chak No.58-JB, Iqbal Town Chak No.119-JB, Ismaeel Homes Chak No.121-JB, Ismaeel Town Chak No.66-JB, Ismaeel City Phase-II Chak No.7-JB, Ittifaq Town Chak No.194-RB, Jame Colony new Block Chak No.219-RB, Jilani Park Chak No.215-RB, JM Valley Chak No.196-RB, Junaid Garden Chak No.51-JB, Kabeer Town, Chak No.225-RB, Kalar Colony Chak No.223-RB, Karam Dad Block Chak No.225-RB, Kareem City Chak No.7-JB, Kareem Garden Chak No.67-JB, Khadim Colony Chak No.232-RB, Kiran Valley Chak No.196-RB, Kiran Villas Chak No.202-RB, Lasani City Chak No.7-JB, Lasani Garden Chak No.123-JB, Lasani Park Chak No.7-JB, Lasani Town Chak No.120-JB, Liaqat City Chak No.216-RB, Liaqat Town Chak No.117-JB, Lyallpur Avenue Chak No.227-RB, Madina Block Chak No.223-RB, Madina Garden Chak No.225-RB, Madina Valley Chak No.225-RB, Madina Villas Chak No.245-RB, Madani Garden Chak No.202-RB, Major Garden Chak No.73-JB, Makkah City-I, II, III of Chak No.225-RB, Makkah City Chak No.219-RB, Maqbool Town Chak No.61-JB, Maryam Villas Chak No.120-JB, Miani Garden Chak No.247-RB, Millat Garden Chak No.115-JB, Model Block Chak No.213-RB, Model Town Villas Chak No.119-GB, Model Town Chak No.266-RB Khurarianwala, Mohallah Fazal Abad Azafi Abadi Chak No.100-JB, Motorway Valley Extension Chak No.5-JB, Muhammad Nagar Azafi Abadi Chak No.223-RB, Mukhtar Town Chak No.59-JB, Muzammal Garden Chak No.224-RB, Muzdalfa Garden Chak No.225-RB, Najaf Colony Chak No.59-JB, Naseem Garden Chak No.8-JB, new Naimat Town Chak No.225-RB, new Nazim Abad Phase-II Chak No.220-RB, Palm Valley Chak No.219-RB, Paradise Garden Chak No.67-JB, Pearl Valley Chak No.19-RB, Sitiana Azafi Abadi Chak No.39-GB, Ahmad Town Chak No.266-RB, Green Valley Chak No.240-GB, Green Villas Chak No.193-RB, Jamal Pur City Chak No.455-GB, Lyallpur Avenue Chak No.227-RB, Tayyabah Town Chak No.420-GB, Rajay Wala Chak No.296-RB, Private Housing Scheme Chak No.204-RB, Qadir Town Chak No.67-JB, Qayyum Garden Chak No.225-RB, Raees Garden/Yaseen Block Chak No.26-JB, Rafiq Garden Chak No.117-JB, Rehman City Chak No.219-RB, Rehman City Chak No.67-JB, Rehman Garden/Ajwa Garden Chak No.100-JB, Rehman Garden/Rehman Town Chak No.117-JB, Rehman Town-I, II of Chak No.2020-RB, Rehman Town Chak No.119-GB, Rehman Valley Chak No.74-JB, Rehmat Town Chak No.241-RB, Rohaab Block Chak No.100-JB, Roshan City Chak No.243-RB, Royal Palm City Chak No.196-RB, Saad Garden Chak No.225-RB, Siddhu Town Chak No.225-RB, Saifi Block Chak No.225-RB, Sandal City Chak No.121-JB, Sindhu Town Chak No.67-JB, Sangum Town Chak No.73-JB, Sangum Town Chak No.67-JB, Sarfaraz Garden Chak No.6-JB, Shafiq Housing Chak No.123-JB, Shahzaib Valley Zain Block Chak No. 225-RB, Siddiqui Town Chak No.67-JB, 68-JB, Sadhar Village Chak No.67-JB, Sadhar Villas Chak No.67-JB, Star City Housing Scheme Chak No.67-JB, Subhan Allah Garen Chak No.61-JB, Sultan Town Chak No.100-JB, Tariq Town Chak No.123-JB, Tarar Garden Chak No.225-RB, Umair Town Chak No.119-GB, Umar Garden Chak No.203-RB, Umar Block Chak No.117-JB, Umar Garden Chak No.67-JB, University Town/Yousuf Town Chak No.239-RB, Waheed Garden Chak No.197-RB, Wali Abad Shareef Azafi Abadi Chak No.233-RB, Wali Town (Lateef Garden) Chak No.197-RB, Waqas Town Chak No.119-GB, Waseem Town Chak No.7-JB, Waseem Town Chak No.120-JB, Welcome City Chak No.5-JB, Yousuf Housing Scheme Chak No.124-JB, Yousuf Town Ayesha Block Chak No.121-JB, Yousuf Town Chak No.7-JB, Ziyan Town Chak No.115-JB, Zeenat Town VIP Block Chak No.120-JB, Zahra Block Chak No.225-RB and 30 other unnamed housing colonies established in Chak No.6-JB, Chak No.39-JB, Chak No.61-JB, Chak No.66-JB, Chak No.67-JB, Chak No.70-JB, Chak No.100-JB, Chak No.117-JB, Chak No.119-JB, Chak No.197-JB, Chak No.229-JB, Chak No.202-RB, Chak No.207-RB, Chak No.219-RB, Chak No.222-RB and Chak No.223-RB.