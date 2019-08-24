Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown program

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, 125-150 megawatts of power supply will remain suspended from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road, Chak Jhumra, Scarp Colony, Millat Road, University, SPS, Old Thermal, Chak No.

103-RB, Chiniot Industrial, Kamal Pur and Chenab Nagar grid stations from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday (August 26, 2019).