Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:56 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company here, power supply from Mochiwala Road and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station would remain suspended from 8am to 2pm while Fertilizer, KTM-II, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony, Netharay Road and D-Ground feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station would observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Thursday (September 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Liaqat Abad, Ali Housing, Khalid Abad, Nazim Abad, Sadhar, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station would remain suspended from 7am to 12noon whereas new Khannuana and PGSHFA-4 feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station would observe load shedding from 8:30am to 12:30 noon.

Meanwhile, power supply from Kalash, Millat Town, Jaguar, Rasool Pur and Super feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station would also remain suspended from 8am to 12 noon while Ali Pur Bungalow, Katchery Road and islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station would observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Ashraf Abad, Misaqul Mall and Ghazi Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Brighto Chemical Limited, Multan Chemical, Kamal and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Barala feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station would also remain suspended from 7am to 11am on September 17, 2020.

