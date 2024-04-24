Open Menu

Fake Chilli Factory Unearthed

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Fake chilli factory unearthed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has detected a fake chilli powder factory and recovered heavy quantity of rice chaff and other chemicals from the spot.

PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that the PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak 220/R-B Jinnah Town Jhang Road and detected a fake chilli powder factory.

The accused were preparing spurious chilli powder through various chemicals. Hence, the team seized more than 350 kilograms (kg) fake chilli powder, 200 kg rice chaff, different chemicals, grinding machine and other material from the spot.

The team sealed premises of the factory and got a case registered against factory owner Muhammad Asghar while further investigation was under progress, he added.

