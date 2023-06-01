UrduPoint.com

Fake Currency Dealer Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Fake currency dealer held

Makki Shah Police on Thursday arrested a suspected fake currency dealer and seized fake currency notes of 1000 and 5000 denominations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Makki Shah Police on Thursday arrested a suspected fake Currency dealer and seized fake currency notes of 1000 and 5000 denominations.

According to a spokesman, Maki Shah Police on a tip-off given by CIA police, the local police arrested a suspect named Mehran Bhatti from Makrani Para area and seized a huge amount of fake currency notes.

Police informed that fake currency notes of Rs 1000 and 5000 denominations were confiscated from the possession of the accused and a case under section 489 C of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him.

As per records obtained from other police stations, the accused, who belonged to Larkana district, was involved in the circulation of fake currency notes in the markets and also arrested three times i-e in the years 2017, 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Police also started a further investigation against the accused, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police CIA Larkana 2017 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Free eye surgical camps for police employees under ..

Free eye surgical camps for police employees underway in Hyderabad

24 seconds ago
 Police recovers stolen vehicle in 24 hours

Police recovers stolen vehicle in 24 hours

26 seconds ago
 Govt asked to extend time limit for repatriation o ..

Govt asked to extend time limit for repatriation of export proceeds on fruits, v ..

29 seconds ago
 Commissioner urges Divisional Task Force to ensure ..

Commissioner urges Divisional Task Force to ensure provision of better health se ..

31 seconds ago
 Polish Army Orders 1Mln 155mm Shells - Defense Min ..

Polish Army Orders 1Mln 155mm Shells - Defense Minster

14 minutes ago
 Int'l players Salim Raza, Imran Khan assigned key ..

Int'l players Salim Raza, Imran Khan assigned key posts in Directorate Sports KP ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.