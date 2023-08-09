Families of eight police martyrs given plots

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony regarding distribution of residential plots to the families of eight martyrs of Sargodha Police was held at the RPO office, here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti while DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said, "We are in contact with the families of our martyrs and their problems are solved on priority basis." He said that as per the vision of Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the distribution of five marla plot has been started to the families of the martyrs who were martyred before 2017 and could not get the martyr package under the current rules.

He said, "We are grateful to the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha who have given full support to achieve this goal." The plots would be distributed to the families of all martyrs in a phased manner, the RPO added.

Commissioner Sargodha Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti said, "There is no substitute for the martyr's sacrifice, it is a small gift from us to their families."On this occasion, DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that a fund has been established by the IGP for the construction of houses on these plots.