Open Menu

Families Of Eight Police Martyrs Given Plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Families of eight police martyrs given plots

A ceremony regarding distribution of residential plots to the families of eight martyrs of Sargodha Police was held at the RPO office, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony regarding distribution of residential plots to the families of eight martyrs of Sargodha Police was held at the RPO office, here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti while DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said, "We are in contact with the families of our martyrs and their problems are solved on priority basis." He said that as per the vision of Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the distribution of five marla plot has been started to the families of the martyrs who were martyred before 2017 and could not get the martyr package under the current rules.

He said, "We are grateful to the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha who have given full support to achieve this goal." The plots would be distributed to the families of all martyrs in a phased manner, the RPO added.

Commissioner Sargodha Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti said, "There is no substitute for the martyr's sacrifice, it is a small gift from us to their families."On this occasion, DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that a fund has been established by the IGP for the construction of houses on these plots.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Sargodha 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

13 minutes ago
 Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, d ..

Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, despite challenging market cond ..

17 minutes ago
 Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and ..

Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and Enjoy the Festive Fun with vi ..

18 minutes ago
 Battle for KE management control likely to be very ..

Battle for KE management control likely to be very prolonged

23 minutes ago
 Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on ..

Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Aug 14

30 seconds ago
 Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

31 seconds ago
SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting ma ..

SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

35 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for Independen ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

39 seconds ago
 Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquar ..

Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquarters

8 minutes ago
 Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire ..

Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire 'tragedy'

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad Nature Conservation, Wildlife Management ..

Islamabad Nature Conservation, Wildlife Management Act 2023 to enhance MHNP prot ..

8 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses progress of anti-polio drive

Meeting discusses progress of anti-polio drive

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan