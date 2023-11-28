Open Menu

Famous Poet Abid Rasheed Honoured

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Famous poet Abid Rasheed honoured

A literary meeting was organized at Faisalabad Arts Council in honor of Abid Rasheed, a famous poet of Pakistani origin in the American state of Chicago

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A literary meeting was organized at Faisalabad Arts Council in honor of Abid Rasheed, a famous poet of Pakistani origin in the American state of Chicago.

Prof Dr Shabir Ahmed Qadri presided over the meeting. Famous poets and noted personalities of the city also participated in the literary meeting.

In the poetry session, the chief guest, Abid Rasheed, read his poetry, which was appreciated by the poets.

Other poets including Sajjad Haider from UK, Tariq Hashmi, Farhat Siddiqui, Samiullah, Manzoor Saqib, Makhdoom Saqib, Mahmood Raza Syed, Hussain Naveed, Sagar Hashmi also presented their poetry.

Dr. Shabbir Qadri in short words said that Abid Rasheed is a poet of high caliber and today, the audience have enjoyed his poetry. Today's gathering will be remembered for a long time, he said.

Later, Abid Rasheed also presented his books to the poets

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Sagar Chicago United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves ..

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves, 4029 booked, 3480 arrested i ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for completion of land record compute ..

Commissioner for completion of land record computerization up to Dec 30

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to eradicate polio virus: ..

Pakistan fully committed to eradicate polio virus: PM Kakar

9 minutes ago
 Session judge visits district jail Kohat

Session judge visits district jail Kohat

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leave ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official vi ..

9 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

11 minutes ago
Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members ..

Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members in Paharpur Tehsil

11 minutes ago
 PDWP approves six development schemes

PDWP approves six development schemes

11 minutes ago
 3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

11 minutes ago
 Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

11 minutes ago
 Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in touris ..

Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in tourism development app

10 minutes ago
 Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargai ..

Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargain of co-accused

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan