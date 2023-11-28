Famous poet Abid Rasheed honoured

A literary meeting was organized at Faisalabad Arts Council in honor of Abid Rasheed, a famous poet of Pakistani origin in the American state of Chicago

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A literary meeting was organized at Faisalabad Arts Council in honor of Abid Rasheed, a famous poet of Pakistani origin in the American state of Chicago.

Prof Dr Shabir Ahmed Qadri presided over the meeting. Famous poets and noted personalities of the city also participated in the literary meeting.

In the poetry session, the chief guest, Abid Rasheed, read his poetry, which was appreciated by the poets.

Other poets including Sajjad Haider from UK, Tariq Hashmi, Farhat Siddiqui, Samiullah, Manzoor Saqib, Makhdoom Saqib, Mahmood Raza Syed, Hussain Naveed, Sagar Hashmi also presented their poetry.

Dr. Shabbir Qadri in short words said that Abid Rasheed is a poet of high caliber and today, the audience have enjoyed his poetry. Today's gathering will be remembered for a long time, he said.

Later, Abid Rasheed also presented his books to the poets