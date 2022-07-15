UrduPoint.com

Fancy Dinners Within The Budget? Sign Us Up!

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 02:18 PM

There’s nothing like a good home-cooked meal. The familiarity, that unique homely taste that you can’t get anywhere else, and the ease of your own home is an experience that has no parallel

Doing that more than once might have been possible a few years ago, but the constant surge of inflation in the country doesn’t allow the common man to eat out as often with their family anymore. This means less frequent date nights and fewer trips to McDonald’s where your kids love getting a toy with their happy meals.

However, it is possible to enjoy the comfort and luxury of a restaurant-quality meal at home. You would be surprised at how you can create a top-notch dining-out experience in your living room with the abundance of simple recipes out there. All you have to do is roll back your sleeves and get to work.

Here's a simple, yet absolutely lip-smacking vegetable pasta recipe that you can whip up at home using ingredients that are usually present in your pantry. And the twist? We will add Knorr Chicken Cubes for that rich, distinct taste of chicken to this simple pasta recipe. Take a look.

INGREDIENTS

200gm pasta

1 tablespoon butter

1 crushed clove garlic

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

1 diced onion

2 seeded red /green peppers

1 cup Knorr chilli garlic sauce

2 Knorr chicken cubes

Salt and ground black pepper “

METHOD

Boil pasta in salted water for 8-10 minutes.

Drain.

Heat butter over medium heat.

Saute garlic with Italian seasoning for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in onion, capsicum and chilli powder. Cook until tender.

Stir in Knorr chilli garlic sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.

Toss with the cooked pasta, add salt and pepper.

Grate cheese for garnish.

Serve hot

Light up a few candles, prepare this exquisite yet easy pasta for your partner and have a date night at home without putting a dent in your wallet. After all, it is about finding pleasure in the simple things in life. Nothing quite like it, am I right?

