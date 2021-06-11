FAO holds webinar on celebrating forest and landscape restoration, success story of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Friday held a webinar on "celebrating forest and landscape restoration; success stories and lessons from Pakistan for the Asia-Pacific region" in connection with World Environment Day 2021.

The webinar was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, representatives from UNEP, FAO, CGIAR, academia, countries from the Asia-Pacific region and other stakeholders, said a press release issued here.

Welcoming the participants, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Rebekah Bell stated that FAO is proud to be a partner of the government in the one billion tree tsunami, ten billion tree tsunami and other ecosystem restoration activities.

The government's ten billion tree tsunami initiative is being adapted by other countries as well. FAO currently has a Global Environment Facility funded program working to restore the highly degraded Chilghoza forest in the country by improving the forestry livelihoods of the local communities.

"We are also working in southern Punjab to restore the range land based livelihoods of the communities." FAO along with IUCN, WWF are working together to provide monitoring support to the ten billion tree tsunami.

FAO currently through the Global Climate Fund project is also introducing climate smart agriculture practices in the Indus basin in Sindh and Punjab, she added.

The webinar highlighted regional strategy and action plans for forest and landscape ecosystem restoration and its relevance to Asia Pacific region through presentations and discussions from representatives of UNEP, FAO and the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research. The webinar concluded with question and answer sessions.