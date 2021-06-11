UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAO Holds Webinar On Celebrating Forest And Landscape Restoration, Success Story Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAO holds webinar on celebrating forest and landscape restoration, success story of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Friday held a webinar on "celebrating forest and landscape restoration; success stories and lessons from Pakistan for the Asia-Pacific region" in connection with World Environment Day 2021.

The webinar was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, representatives from UNEP, FAO, CGIAR, academia, countries from the Asia-Pacific region and other stakeholders, said a press release issued here.

Welcoming the participants, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Rebekah Bell stated that FAO is proud to be a partner of the government in the one billion tree tsunami, ten billion tree tsunami and other ecosystem restoration activities.

The government's ten billion tree tsunami initiative is being adapted by other countries as well. FAO currently has a Global Environment Facility funded program working to restore the highly degraded Chilghoza forest in the country by improving the forestry livelihoods of the local communities.

"We are also working in southern Punjab to restore the range land based livelihoods of the communities." FAO along with IUCN, WWF are working together to provide monitoring support to the ten billion tree tsunami.

FAO currently through the Global Climate Fund project is also introducing climate smart agriculture practices in the Indus basin in Sindh and Punjab, she added.

The webinar highlighted regional strategy and action plans for forest and landscape ecosystem restoration and its relevance to Asia Pacific region through presentations and discussions from representatives of UNEP, FAO and the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research. The webinar concluded with question and answer sessions.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister World United Nations Punjab Agriculture From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

29 minutes ago

Govt announces â€˜Meri Gari Schemeâ€™ in annual bu ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

48 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

49 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.