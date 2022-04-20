UrduPoint.com

FAO Signs Agreement To Establish Cold Facility In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Tuesday signed an agreement for establishment of cold storage facility in Balochistan The signing ceremony was attended by FAO Representative in Pakistan Ms.

Florence Rolle, Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokar, FAO Provincial International Programme Coordinator Waleed Mahdi, Project Coordinator as well as government officials from agriculture department and other FAO Balochistan staff.

The Food and Agriculture Organization under USAID funded "The Horticulture Advancement Activity" or (THAzA) project will support establishing cold storage facility of 300 MT capacity to help farmers in Balochistan prolong the shelf life and marketability of their produce — ultimately resulting in increased profitable income and protecting farmers from financial losses.

