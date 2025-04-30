Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony Held In Honour Of Retiring DSP Sajjad & Inspector

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Farewell ceremony held in honour of retiring DSP Sajjad & Inspector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday organized a farewell ceremony at the Security Division Islamabad in honour of DSP Sajjad Hussain and Inspector Muhammad Botta.

A public relations officer told APP that the ceremony was attended by DIG Security/Headquarters Syed Ali Raza as the chief guest, while SSP Security Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that during the ceremony, the DIG Raza praised the services of the retiring officers and noted that retirement is a natural part of professional life, adding, "Whoever begins a career in service must eventually retire."

DIG Raza said, “You have served the police department with dedication, and we all should strive to carry out work that earns us honour and leaves behind a legacy of good character.

We should pledge to maximize public service during our tenure to attain the pleasure of Allah.”

Raza said the officers had spent a valuable part of their lives in public service and in return, the department had provided them respect, dignity, and honour, for which they should be thankful to Allah.

DIG added that if they face any personal or official issue in the future, his office will always remain open to them.

The retiring officers expressed their gratitude for the honour given to them and thanked senior officials for their support.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest presented honorary police shields and gifts to the retired officers and extended best wishes for their future.

