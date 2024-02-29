Farewell Given To Ex-minister Prof Javed Akram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine organised a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate 400 days of the former caretaker provincial minister for Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Professor Dr. Javed Akram
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine organised a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate 400 days of the former caretaker provincial minister for Health, Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Professor Dr. Javed Akram.
Speaking at the ceremony, he said that in order to bring positive change in society, people have to face difficulties. "We should know each other's strengths for the strength of relationship. By the grace of Allah, Dr. Shehla Javed has been awarded a gold medal in Sri Lanka," he added.
The former caretaker minister thanked the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine for organising the event. He also thanked the media and his staff for supporting him.
Punjab Health Department Secretary Ali Jan Khan said: "We learned a lot from Professor Dr Javed Akram." He said the caretaker government of Punjab performed excellent duties.
Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal Zahoor Hussain said a relationship of honor and respect had been established with Prof Dr. Javed Akram. Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal brought enormous improvements.
DG Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Mirza Waleed Baig, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf, Dr. Shehla Javed Akram, Dr. Soumia Iqtdar, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, DIG Mehboob Alam, Dr. Zahid Parvez, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Al Farid Zafar, Principal Gujranwala Medical College Dr. Iqbal Dogar, Prof. Eas Muhammad, Prof. Mohsin Aftab and eminent personalities from the medical field attended.
