Farrukh blames Sindh Govt for farmers' exploitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday said Sindh government did not take practical measures for the welfare of 'Kisaan' (farmers) despite ruling over the province for a decade .

The minister while responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's press conference, in a news release said the PPP 'tractor trolly march' was infact against his own government's anti-farmer policies which forced cultivator, serfs and labors to starvation.

Unfortunately, he said there was not enough water for small grower and landlord in Sindh, adding that Bilawal should tell the farmers that how his party's governments unjustly allotted over 500 water connections.

Parchi chairman (Bilwal) should speak about those involved in water theft on Sukkur and Kotri Barrages, he added.

Due to incompetency of Sindh government, he said the fertile lands in Thatta and Badin were turned into barren lands and locals started migration to other areas. The feudal system had become a cruel system in Sindh, he added.