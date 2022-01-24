UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Blames Sindh Govt For Farmers' Exploitation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Farrukh blames Sindh Govt for farmers' exploitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday said Sindh government did not take practical measures for the welfare of 'Kisaan' (farmers) despite ruling over the province for a decade .

The minister while responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's press conference, in a news release said the PPP 'tractor trolly march' was infact against his own government's anti-farmer policies which forced cultivator, serfs and labors to starvation.

Unfortunately, he said there was not enough water for small grower and landlord in Sindh, adding that Bilawal should tell the farmers that how his party's governments unjustly allotted over 500 water connections.

Parchi chairman (Bilwal) should speak about those involved in water theft on Sukkur and Kotri Barrages, he added.

Due to incompetency of Sindh government, he said the fertile lands in Thatta and Badin were turned into barren lands and locals started migration to other areas. The feudal system had become a cruel system in Sindh, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Water Sukkur Thatta Badin Kotri Pakistan Peoples Party March Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.