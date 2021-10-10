UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Demise Of Former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:32 AM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former president and prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed profound sympathy with the bereaved family.

He said late Sardar Sikandar, during his political career, had played a key role in raising voice for Kashmir cause and exposing atrocities on the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

His services would always be remembered, Farrukh added.

India Prime Minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

More Stories From Pakistan

