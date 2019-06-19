UrduPoint.com
Father, Son Killed Over Enmity In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:39 PM

A father and his son were killed while two other sustained injuries in a firing incident in Therkhanwala police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : A father and his son were killed while two other sustained injuries in a firing incident in Therkhanwala police limits.

Police said Wednesday that Nazir Baloch of village Kakrani,tehsil Sahiwal had enmity with Azhar Khan group over a family dispute.

Both groups quarrelled over the matter and opened indiscriminate firing.As a result, Nazir and his son Saba Khan died on the spot, while two other Tabassam Khan and Iqbal Baloch suffered injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after postmortem and registered case against the accused.

