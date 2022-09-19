UrduPoint.com

Fatima Effendi Leaves Fans Awestruck With Teaser Of Drama Serial 'Betiyaan'

September 19, 2022

Fatima Effendi leaves fans awestruck with teaser of drama serial 'Betiyaan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Versatile Pakistani actress and model Fatima Effendi Kanwar left fans more than excited after she dropped much-anticipated teaser of her upcoming serial 'Betiyaan'.

The 'Munafiq' sensation took to her social media handle and unveiled the spellbinding official teaser along with the caption "Coming Soon" followed by a heart emoticon.

The teaser took the internet by storm within a few hours of its release and garnered thousands of likes and comments from netizens showering immense love on Effendi and the entire cast.

The 55-second teaser depicts the touchy story of a proud father blessed with five beautiful daughters while Effendi seems to be playing the main lead.

The star-studded cast includes veteran actor Mohammad Ahmed, Fatima Effendi, Qudsia Ali, Mahenur Haider, Tania Hussain, Emaan Ali and many more.

Produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, the much-talked-about drama is penned by the lady with a golden pen Asma Seyani while Meesam Naqvi directed the serial.

On the work front, Effendi has been riding high on success for her ongoing drama serial 'Guddu'.

