Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for slapping Sami Ibrahim

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has responded to his critics who have been condemning him for slapping journalist Sami Ibrahim.

In response to a tweet by Arif Hameed Bhatti, Fawad Chaudhry called such journalists as yellow journalists and vowed to launch an campaign against them.

Arif Hameed Bhatti had in his tweet said that the slap of Sami Ibrahim’s face was actually a slap on Pakistan’s journalism and democracy.

He said that the journalists, journalist union and press club protest against this authoritarian action and demanded punishment for Fawad Chaudhry.

Bhatti added that the journalists fighting dictatorship cannot be suppressed.

Responding to this, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Why do you get angry for rich anchors only? Why isn’t your journalism in danger when mafias like Sami Ibrahim don’t pay poor self-made journalists like Abid Rahi?”

The minister said that the journalism is in danger because of yellow journalists and we need to launch a campaign against it.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL tv of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Sami Ibrahim has registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

According to the FIR registered by Sami Ibrahim, the president of Bol news Islamabad and anchorperson, he was in Dynasty Hotel in Faisalabad to attend the wedding ceremony of 92 News owner Mian Rasheed’s daughter when the incident happened.

Fellow journalists Arshad Sharif, Rauf Klasra, DG FIA Basheer Memon and PTI lawmaker Farrukh Habib were also present in the ceremony when Fawad Chaudhry along with his aides slapped Sami Ibrahim.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.