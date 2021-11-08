(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pappu Sain who used to beat drum at the sharine of Sufi Saint Baba Shah Jamal in Lahore.

In a tweet, the minister said that when he first heard Pappu Sain's drum in Shah Jamal, he understood why and how important the role of drummers was when armies came face to face in the old days, Chaudhry Fawad said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

The minister also shared a video of Pappu Sain playing drums in his tweet.