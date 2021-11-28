UrduPoint.com

Fawad Lays Foundation Stone Of Tobah Trauma Center In PD Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Fawad lays foundation stone of Tobah Trauma Center in PD Khan

PIND DADAN KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday laid foundation stone of Trauma Center at Tobah, Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan.

The trauma center is being set up on 11 kanals of land at Tobah Primary Health Center and the project would cost Rs 310 million.

In case of accidents, the injured would be provided immediate medical aid as well as basic medical facilities.

The Trauma Center would be a two-storey building with the services of neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons and general surgeons.

A large number of people from the constituency NA-67 were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the minister received warm welcome on his arrival at Lillah Interchange.

The people of the constituency gave a warm welcome to Chaudhry Fawad and showered him with flower petals and chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The people of the constituency thanked him for laying the foundation stone of Lillah to Jhelum dual carriageway project.

