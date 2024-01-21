Open Menu

FBISE To Hold Int'l Day Of Education English Speech Contest On Jan 23

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

FBISE to hold Int'l Day of Education English Speech Contest on Jan 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced to hold the sixth annual `International Day of Education English Speech Contest’ on January 23.

This year's International Day of Education theme, "Learning for Lasting Peace," seeks to illuminate the path to global harmony through the voices of our youth.

An official of FBISE told APP that the Board had called upon the Secondary school Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate students to share their perspectives on fostering peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony and gender equality through participation in the contest.

Through this opportunity, the students having extraordinary oratorical skills can show their eloquence and originality and ignite discussions on critical global issues while representing their institution at a national level, he told.

International Day of Education will be celebrated on January 24 through a number of activities including seminars, discussion programmes, competitions, conferences and rallies.

According to the UNESCO, the world is seeing a surge of violent conflicts paralleled by an alarming rise of discrimination, racism and hate speech.

The impact of this violence transcends any boundary based on geography, gender, race, religion, politics, offline and online. An active commitment to peace is more urgent today than ever: Education is central to this endeavor, as underlined by the UNESCO's recommendation on education for peace, human rights and sustainable development.

Learning for peace must be transformative and help empower learners with the necessary knowledge, values, attitudes and skills and behaviours to become agents of peace in their communities.

UNESCO is dedicating this year’s International Day of Education to the crucial role education and teachers play in countering hate speech, a phenomenon which has snowballed in recent years with the use of social media, damaging

the fabric of our societies. .

APP/778

Related Topics

World Education Social Media January FBISE HSSC Share Race

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

4 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

22 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan