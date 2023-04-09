FC Sobedar laid to rest

DIR LOWER, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) ::N-Sobedar Hazrat Gul who was martyred in a remote control bomb in Bara of district Khyber was laid to rest with official honour here on Sunday.

Colonel Sajjad's FC contingent placed wreaths at the martyr's grave at his native graveyard in Sarae Payen.

It is worth mentioning here that two soldiers were martyred in a remote control bomb on a security forces vehicle.

On this occasion, Colonel Sajjad and former provincial minister Muzaffar Syed vowed that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the lasting peace of the country. Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayer.