FCCI demands survey for redressal of complaints of mobile phone consumers

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has demanded a comprehensive survey for immediate redressal of complaints of mobile phone consumers against non-availability of mobile phone service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has demanded a comprehensive survey for immediate redressal of complaints of mobile phone consumers against non-availability of mobile phone service.

Talking to Zonal Director Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Salman Baig on Tuesday, he said that almost all mobile phone companies have their offices and infrastructure in Faisalabad and they are earning substantial profit from this city but their services are not up to the mark.

He said that despite repeated complaints, no step has been taken to improve and upgrade the quality of services. He said the PTA being a regulator should intervene and force mobile phone companies to ensure quality services as per set parameters. In this connection, mobile companies may also be directed to further expand their network so that their services could be made available in the far-flung areas, he added.

The FCCI President further said that mobile services are not only restricted to the conversation as millions of Dollars agreements are being transacted through online. E-commerce has also emerged as a new instrument for the sale and purchase of different commodities. Hence foolproof mobile phone service is imperative to undertake such bargains, he added.

Salman Baig said that PTA is already working to identify the technical faults in mobile phone services and remove the same at the earliest. He asked the President FCCI to consult his executive committee to identify such spots where mobile phone service is interrupted or available in poor quality so that concerned mobile companies may be directed to improve quality of their services in these specific areas.