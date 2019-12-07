UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI To Ink MoU With Cross Border E-Commerce Forum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

FCCI to ink MoU with Cross Border E-Commerce Forum

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cross Border E-Commerce Forum to introduce innovative tool with an aim to take a quantum jump for export especially by SME sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 )-:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cross Border E-Commerce Forum to introduce innovative tool with an aim to take a quantum jump for export especially by SME sector.

This was disclosed by FCCI president Rana Sikandar-e-Azam during a meeting with a delegation of Economic and Research Institute of the University of Agriculture (UAF) and First Cross Border E-commerce Forum from china.

He termed the E-commerce as the most powerful and effective tool to generate economic activities throughout the world.

He said that on the pattern of 'Amazon.com' of USA, the China has also introduced its own company by the title of 'Alibaba' with same objective to deliver commodities to the consumers by placing on line orders.

He said that Alibaba had successfully gained a sizeable share from this emerging sector and now it was planning to further expand its scope.

He said the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and E-commerce Forum had already started negotiations on encouraging cross border E-commerce which will generate new job opportunities for IT trained youth in Pakistan. He also assured the forum the FCCI would extend full support in maintaining a comprehensive data bank providing basic information and data about the export related laws, duties, tariffs, regulations and procedures etc.

He assured that he would arrange a meeting of FCCI Standing Committees on IT and other related sectors with this cross border e-commerce forum so that a proper result oriented strategy could be evolved.

Continuing Rana Sikandar-e-Azam said that after first China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, the trade balance was disturbed and Pakistan had to suffer a lot.

However, the anomalies in first CPFTA have been removed and the e-commerce would now help Pakistan to export almost 313 products to china at zero duty.

He also mentioned specific economic situation of Pakistan, where, quantum of undocumented economy is much more then the documented one.

He said that E-commerce would help to regularize this trade through traditional banking system. Thus it would supplement the government's efforts to expand the tax net.

The president was however, skeptical of the recent development that banks have agreed to provide information of account holders to FBR and said that it is actually a breach of trust and will badly affect the business of banking. He further told that only in Faisalabad 100,000 students are being passed out from different universities every year.

"They could be easily absorbed in this business or they could also exploit it as an additional source of income", he added. The head of cross border E-commerce forum told that first forum was held in Wuhan China last year while second forum has been arranged in UAF.

He said that three Pakistani PHD Scholars had participated in China while Alibaba picked another 20 experts to further fine tune the system.

He said that Forum has also provided free E-commerce training to selected 35 students of UAF. The meeting was also attended by Professor Dr. Rizwan, Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba and Engineer Ahmed Hassan.

Later, Vice President Bilal Waheed offered vote of thanks while President Rana Sikandar-e- Azam presented shields and gifts to the Chinese guests.d

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Faisalabad World Business China Vote Agriculture Company Fine Job Bank Wuhan Same Chamber Border FBR Commerce From Government Agreement Industry Share Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Oxford University Press organizes teacher training ..

5 minutes ago

 16-player squad announced for upcoming tests mat ..

7 minutes ago

Firdous, Fayyaz for highlighting soft image of Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says American held in Iran has been released ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan names squad for Sri Lanka Tests

14 minutes ago

ADFD contributes US$52 Million for Maafaru Interna ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.