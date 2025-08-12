FDA Continues Crackdown On Illegal Commercialization
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A crackdown is underway against illegal commercialization in residential colonies under
the Faisalabad Development Authority.
A FDA enforcement team took action and sealed four plots in different areas for converting
residential properties into commercial buildings without approval and sent challans against the
owners to the court of the Special Judicial Magistrate.
According to official sources on Tuesday, under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, the FDA enforcement team checked properties in different residential colonies. Three residential plots No A, 1, 2, 3 in Gulfishan Colony on Jhang Road were being used for commercial purposes, in which school and other types of business activities were going on, while unapproved shops were established in a residential plot in Katchi Abadi Usmanabad. The team immediately sealed the properties.
