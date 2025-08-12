Open Menu

FDA Continues Crackdown On Illegal Commercialization

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM

FDA continues crackdown on illegal commercialization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A crackdown is underway against illegal commercialization in residential colonies under

the Faisalabad Development Authority.

A FDA enforcement team took action and sealed four plots in different areas for converting

residential properties into commercial buildings without approval and sent challans against the

owners to the court of the Special Judicial Magistrate.

According to official sources on Tuesday, under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, the FDA enforcement team checked properties in different residential colonies. Three residential plots No A, 1, 2, 3 in Gulfishan Colony on Jhang Road were being used for commercial purposes, in which school and other types of business activities were going on, while unapproved shops were established in a residential plot in Katchi Abadi Usmanabad. The team immediately sealed the properties.

