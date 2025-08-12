- Home
School Boy’s Dream Meets Nation’s History: Balahisar Fort Shines With Patriotic Pride On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As the sun dipped behind the Kohay Sufaid mountains of Peshawar, the ancient walls of Balahisar fort glowed in the resplendent white and green of Pakistan’s national flag, and its bricks echoing with centuries of history amid laughter and awe of a second-grade school boy Ibrahim Khan.
Clad in a crisp white shalwar kameez and a green sash wrapped proudly across his chest, little Ibrahim stood wide-eyed before the illuminated fort, his tiny hand gripping that of his grandfather’s.
“It was my dream to see mighty Balahisar,” he said with a bright smile, his eyes reflecting both the fort’s lights and the joy of a moment fulfilled. “My grandpa brought me here today to avoid rush on eve of Jashin-e-Azadi. I am so thankful.”
In the week leading to Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, monuments across the country are being adorned with the national colours, but few displays capture the soul of the occasion quite like the one at Balahisar which is a silent sentinel of Pakistan’s storied past and a beacon of national pride.
For many, like Ibrahim, this is not just about celebrations rather it's about deep connection with his country. For him, Balahisar is more than just stone and mortar. It is a repository of nearly 3,000 years of civilization, watching over invasions, conquests, and liberation struggles.
“This fort is seemed as old as the city itself,” explains Bakhtzada Muhammad, Senior Research Officer at the Archaeology and Museums Department. “It stood witness to the rule of Afghans, Mughals, Sikhs, and the British. Every brick has a story.”
Built on a strategic high point, its name Balahisar, meaning “high fort” in Persian was given by Afghan Durrani rulers in the early 19th century. But its legacy stretches far earlier.
When Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang passed through in 630 AD, he noted a royal residence here. Later, Mughal emperor Babur reconstructed the fort in 1526, dreaming of using it as a stronghold for his conquests. During the Sikh era, it was renamed Samargarh, a name etched even today in a fading inscription over the fort’s gate.
Through it all, Balahisar remained an emblem of authority. Whether in the hands of Mehmud Ghaznavi, the British, or Ahmed Shah Durrani, the fort stood as a crown jewel in every ruler’s strategy.
Even in the colonial era, it withstood tribal uprisings and symbolized imperial control until Pakistan’s independence in 1947.
On August 14, 1947, as Pakistan emerged as a free nation, the national flag was hoisted over Balahisar Fort for the first time.
Today, nearly eight decades later, the fort once again embraces the national colours as its ancient frame now glowing with LEDs and floodlights, telling old tales in a new light.
For young visitors like Ibrahim, those tales are coming to life and inspired many due to its glorious past.
“My grand son had read about the fort in schoolbooks and wished to see it,” said Ibrahim’s grand father, Misal Khan. “But nothing compares to seeing it in person, especially during Independence Day. It makes him feel proud.”
And it’s not just pride but a sense of belonging to something far greater than oneself.
Despite its age, Balahisar continues to evolve with time. It now houses the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters, preserving its military legacy while opening windows for public heritage appreciation.
Scholars, tourists, and families flock to its gates year round especially during national celebrations.
“This is not just a building but a symbol of national pride and resilience,” says Bakhtzada. “From Raja Jaipal to Humayun to the British and Sikh, every era left its mark here. Yet the fort stands strong, much like the great spirit of Pakistan.”
And perhaps that is the true heart of the celebration. In Balahisar’s bricks, Pakistanis see their glorious past, embrace their present, and dream of a united and prosperous future.
As Ibrahim waves his little flag under the shadow of the towering walls of Balahisar, his voice rises again with a child’s unfiltered hope of "Happy Independence Day, Pakistan."
APP/fam/1244
