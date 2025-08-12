Open Menu

NA Speaker Stresses Youth Empowerment Through Science, Technology

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM

NA Speaker stresses youth empowerment through science, technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday emphasized the importance of equipping Pakistan’s youth with scientific knowledge and modern technology, as empowering the younger generation is key to placing the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

In his message on International Youth Day, the Speaker paid tribute to the youth of Pakistan and the world, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the future. He noted that over 60 percent of Pakistan’s population comprises young people and stressed that harnessing their potential through education and innovation can lead the country toward sustainable development.

Speaker Sadiq said Pakistan’s youth possess immense capabilities, and their potential must be fully realized to secure a prosperous future. He praised the youth for bringing pride to the country across various fields and affirmed their ability to meet emerging challenges.

He also highlighted the youth’s exceptional display of national solidarity during Operation Banyan Marsus, calling it a testament to their resilience and commitment. Emphasizing the need to prepare the younger generation for the future, he said that providing youth with modern knowledge and digital skills is the need of the hour.

For sustainable development, youth should be given opportunities in digital technology, he added. The Speaker stated that the current parliament is committed to empowering the younger generation. An internship program is underway in the National Assembly to expose youth to the Constitution and parliamentary values.

He further noted that the Young Parliamentarians Forum is playing an active role in addressing youth-related issues. The foundation for a bright future, he said, can be laid by developing the capabilities of youth. He also commended Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's Prime Minister's Youth Program.

