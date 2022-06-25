FDA earns Rs 60mln through auction of properties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) generated Rs 60 million revenue through auction of residential and commercial plots in the FDA city on Saturday.

The auction was held at the office of the project management unit in which a large number of people took part.

Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir supervised the process, while chairman auction committee Director Estate Suhail Maqsood, Deputy Director Mian Asad Majeed, Assistant Director Asif Gill and other members were also present.

Additional Director General Rizwan Nazir said that the income generated through auction of plots would be spent on development of the FDA city.