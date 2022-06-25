UrduPoint.com

FDA Earns Rs 60mln Through Auction Of Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FDA earns Rs 60mln through auction of properties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) generated Rs 60 million revenue through auction of residential and commercial plots in the FDA city on Saturday.

The auction was held at the office of the project management unit in which a large number of people took part.

Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir supervised the process, while chairman auction committee Director Estate Suhail Maqsood, Deputy Director Mian Asad Majeed, Assistant Director Asif Gill and other members were also present.

Additional Director General Rizwan Nazir said that the income generated through auction of plots would be spent on development of the FDA city.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Million

Recent Stories

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping ..

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping for by-polls in Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Former govt put state institutions into economic c ..

Former govt put state institutions into economic crisis: Marriyum

35 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.