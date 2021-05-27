UrduPoint.com
FDE Directs AEO's To Ensure Vaccination Of Teaching, Non-teaching Staff

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

FDE directs AEO's to ensure vaccination of teaching, non-teaching staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has directed all the Area Education Officers (AEOs) to ensure the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in their respective areas.

According to a notification issued by FDE, it is stated that NCOC has taken decision that vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff will have to be ensured and in this regard compliance is needed by 5 percent of June, 2021.

It is therefore advised that every AEO must ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff of their respective sectors get themselves vaccinated on priority basis in their nearest vaccination facility centres or visit Mass Vaccination Centre established in F-9 Park, Islamabad which has 75 counters, with the capacity to inoculate 7,000 people daily, it added.

If not done already, everyone must immediately register for vaccination by sending their CNIC number through SMS to 1166. All Heads of Institutions shall be responsible for implementation and timely provision of data to respective Area Education Office, the notification mentioned.

All Area Education Officers are requested to ensure its implementation in true letter and spirit and submit the compliance report as on 26-05-2021, 31-05-2021 and final report on 04-06-2021 as per the given format.

Needless to mention that compliance of this report at the given dates is mandatory and needs be shared with NCOC accordingly.

