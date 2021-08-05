UrduPoint.com

Federal Capital Reports 441 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:54 PM

Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Continuing with the alarming rise, the federal capital reported 441 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, the Federal capital reported 441 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 332 cases were reported on Wednesday while 251 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said so far 89,117 cases were reported from the federal capital while 807 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 83,918 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs. Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on S ..

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to ..

Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets: Ambassad ..

5 minutes ago
 Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

14 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be ..

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

14 minutes ago
 PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission ..

PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission to education channels on zero ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.