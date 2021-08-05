Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Continuing with the alarming rise, the federal capital reported 441 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, the Federal capital reported 441 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 332 cases were reported on Wednesday while 251 cases were reported on Tuesday.

He said so far 89,117 cases were reported from the federal capital while 807 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 83,918 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs. Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.