Federal Flood Commission Operationalizes Communication Cell Before Monsoon Season

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:12 PM

Federal Flood Commission operationalizes communication cell before monsoon season

Keeping in-view monsoon season, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has operationalized its communication cell round the clock besides monitoring mechanism to observe water situation in all major rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Keeping in-view monsoon season, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has operationalized its communication cell round the clock besides monitoring mechanism to observe water situation in all major rivers.

Talking to APP here Thursday, Chairman FFC Ahmed Kamal said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) guidelines have already been issued to all concerned departments during annual conference held on June 25.

The concerned department had already directed to complete dredging Leh Nullah before monsoon season, he said.

Directives were also issued for dams operation of Mangla and Tarbela in the monsoon seasons under the set rules and regulations, he said.

The Chairman said Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was also requested to share weather and climatic details. There were 10 per cent above normal prediction of rains for AJK and Sindh in the monsoon season, he said.

He said it was the responsibility of FFC to implement flood protection plan. SOPs have already made for dams which were reviewed regularly by FFC, he said.

