UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To Provide Relief To Masses By Reducing Inflation: Murtaza Abbassi

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Federal govt to provide relief to masses by reducing inflation: Murtaza Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday stated that the prosperity during the PML-N's past regime would soon return and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would soon be among the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday stated that the prosperity during the PML-N's past regime would soon return and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would soon be among the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony which was organized by the people of Tehsil Lower Tanawal in his honor after getting approval of Shirwan Interchange, provision of Sui Gas and establishment of Nadra Office along with several other development projects worth billions of rupees.

The minister further said that the federal government of PDM would provide relief to the people by reducing inflation in this budget. There is no way to hinder the progress of work done with good intentions, he added.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that PML-N was obliged by the masses of Hazara division and we were doing our best in order to fulfill our promises by starting mega projects including motorways electricity and Sui gas projects in the most difficult circumstances.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif never stepped back from the development of Hazara, if there were any shortcomings, they belonged to those who only sought personal gains and we had always made efforts with good intentions to uplift the people of Hazara with pride.

He said that in the history of Pakistan, no government had ever provided free wheat flour to the people of the country. In such difficult circumstances, if projects worth billions of rupees can be initiated then why not masses can give them a two-third majority in the general elections, he questioned.

Murtaza Abbasi stated that those who join the PML-N would be welcomed in the current situation. The PML-N led government will provide relief to the people by reducing inflation in this budget, he added.

The ceremony was attended by former MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, District President PML-N and former National Assembly candidate Malik Muhabbat Awan, General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi, Saqib Awan, candidate from Tehsil Lower Tanawal Dildar Khan Tannoli, President Lower Tanawal Haroon Khan Tannoli, President of Abbottabad Haroon Khan Jadoon, spokesperson of PML-N Sohail Awan, Secretary General Lower Tanawal Arif Shah and a large number of PML-N workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Sui Gas Electricity Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Progress Gas From Government Wheat Best Billion Flour

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

3 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

2 minutes ago
 3 abductors arrested from UAE with help of Interpo ..

3 abductors arrested from UAE with help of Interpol

5 minutes ago
 AQU organises 5th int&#039;l training forum in Isl ..

AQU organises 5th int&#039;l training forum in Islamic finance

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.