Federal Govt to provide support to provincial government in facing locust threat: Governor Imran Ismail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Imran Ismail has said Federal government would provide all required assistance to the provincial government to cope with locust threat in Sindh.

While talking to media at Jam Nawaz Ali on Tuesday where he came to attend first death anniversary of Jam Mashooq Ali Khan, Governor Sindh said though agriculture and health were provincial subjects but federal government would provide all required assistance to Sindh government in coping with locust threat.

Replying to a question, Imran Ismail said JUI's sit in was a flop show and Moulana Fazul Rehman himself did not know why he had staged such type of sit in.

Federal govt has allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad to get proper medical treatment but he had become healthy just after reaching London where he was received by proclaimed offenders, Governor said and expressed hope that he would soon return here to face the pending cases.

He said after passage of 18th amendment, health, agriculture and other departments had become provincial subjects therefore it was sole responsibility of provincial government to provide medical facilities to the people against AIDS, Hepatitis, Dengue virus, polio, dog and snake bite cases.

He said provincial government had approached to the federal government for provision of planes, medicines and other required things to cope with locust threat and central government would provide every assistance in this regard.

While paying tributes to Jam family and late Jam Mashooq Ali, Governor Sindh said he had a personal relationship with this family as they had rendered great sacrifices for homeland.

Earlier, Governor Sindh attended special prayer for the departed soul of Late Jam Mashooq Ali who had passed away on November 26, 2018.

Jam Zulfikar Ali, Jam Nafees Ali Khan, MPA Jam Madad Ali and other family members were also present on the occasion.