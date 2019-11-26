UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt To Provide Support To Provincial Government In Facing Locust Threat: Governor Imran Ismail

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Federal Govt to provide support to provincial government in facing locust threat: Governor Imran Ismail

Governor Imran Ismail has said federal government would provide all required assistance to the provincial government to cope with locust threat in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Imran Ismail has said Federal government would provide all required assistance to the provincial government to cope with locust threat in Sindh.

While talking to media at Jam Nawaz Ali on Tuesday where he came to attend first death anniversary of Jam Mashooq Ali Khan, Governor Sindh said though agriculture and health were provincial subjects but federal government would provide all required assistance to Sindh government in coping with locust threat.

Replying to a question, Imran Ismail said JUI's sit in was a flop show and Moulana Fazul Rehman himself did not know why he had staged such type of sit in.

Federal govt has allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad to get proper medical treatment but he had become healthy just after reaching London where he was received by proclaimed offenders, Governor said and expressed hope that he would soon return here to face the pending cases.

He said after passage of 18th amendment, health, agriculture and other departments had become provincial subjects therefore it was sole responsibility of provincial government to provide medical facilities to the people against AIDS, Hepatitis, Dengue virus, polio, dog and snake bite cases.

He said provincial government had approached to the federal government for provision of planes, medicines and other required things to cope with locust threat and central government would provide every assistance in this regard.

While paying tributes to Jam family and late Jam Mashooq Ali, Governor Sindh said he had a personal relationship with this family as they had rendered great sacrifices for homeland.

Earlier, Governor Sindh attended special prayer for the departed soul of Late Jam Mashooq Ali who had passed away on November 26, 2018.

Jam Zulfikar Ali, Jam Nafees Ali Khan, MPA Jam Madad Ali and other family members were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Nawaz Sharif Dengue Governor Polio AIDS Agriculture London Jam Nawaz Ali November 2018 Prayer Family Media All Government

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

12 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

25 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

44 minutes ago

PM apprises Saudi Prince about HR violations by In ..

4 minutes ago

Gayle says I don't get respect' after leaving str ..

4 minutes ago

Englan's Anderson to continue recovery in South Af ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.