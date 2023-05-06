Federal Minister will meet press in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema is likely to visit Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) to attend the program "Meet the Press" here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the management of the Bahawalpur Press Club, the President and General Secretary of the Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered), Muhammad Akmal Chohan and Rahil Tahir, respectively, had invited Federal Minister, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema to visit the club to meet the journalist community.

The press release concluded that the Federal Minister is likely to attend 'Meet the Press' program at the club at 12 noon today (Saturday), May 06, 2023.