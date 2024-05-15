Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Facilitates Settlement Of Retired Army Officer's Service Arrears

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Federal Ombudsman facilitates settlement of retired army officer's service arrears

Through the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a retired army officer succeeded in settling his long-pending service arrears amounting to Rs. 286,994/-. The retired officer, Farid Khan from Abbottabad, had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad against CMA Lahore due to delayed payment of his service arrears

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Through the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a retired army officer succeeded in settling his long-pending service arrears amounting to Rs. 286,994/-. The retired officer, Farid Khan from Abbottabad, had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad against CMA Lahore due to delayed payment of his service arrears.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman's office issued notices to the authorities at CMA, demanding an urgent report regarding the matter. Following a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled in Favour of the complainant, directing senior officials at CMA to promptly settle Farid Khan's service arrears.

In light of the Federal Ombudsman's decision, Farid Khan was immediately reimbursed Rs. 286,994/-. Expressing his gratitude on this occasion, Farid Khan thanked Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Regional Head Abdul Ghaffar Baig for their role in resolving his longstanding issue.

Abdul Ghaffar Baig highlighted the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to providing and cost-effective justice to the public. He emphasized the office's reputation for being a champion of the underprivileged, prioritizing public issues. Baig further outlined various initiatives undertaken by the Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice is accessible to all, including the establishment of open courts at the tehsil level.

Related Topics

Lahore Army Abbottabad All From

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

7 minutes ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

7 minutes ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

7 minutes ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

9 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

10 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

10 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

8 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan