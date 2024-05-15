Federal Ombudsman Facilitates Settlement Of Retired Army Officer's Service Arrears
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Through the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a retired army officer succeeded in settling his long-pending service arrears amounting to Rs. 286,994/-. The retired officer, Farid Khan from Abbottabad, had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad against CMA Lahore due to delayed payment of his service arrears
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Through the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a retired army officer succeeded in settling his long-pending service arrears amounting to Rs. 286,994/-. The retired officer, Farid Khan from Abbottabad, had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad against CMA Lahore due to delayed payment of his service arrears.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman's office issued notices to the authorities at CMA, demanding an urgent report regarding the matter. Following a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled in Favour of the complainant, directing senior officials at CMA to promptly settle Farid Khan's service arrears.
In light of the Federal Ombudsman's decision, Farid Khan was immediately reimbursed Rs. 286,994/-. Expressing his gratitude on this occasion, Farid Khan thanked Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Regional Head Abdul Ghaffar Baig for their role in resolving his longstanding issue.
Abdul Ghaffar Baig highlighted the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to providing and cost-effective justice to the public. He emphasized the office's reputation for being a champion of the underprivileged, prioritizing public issues. Baig further outlined various initiatives undertaken by the Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice is accessible to all, including the establishment of open courts at the tehsil level.
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others7 minutes ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo7 minutes ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express7 minutes ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities9 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held10 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident10 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity8 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation8 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering7 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities7 minutes ago