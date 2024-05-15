Through the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a retired army officer succeeded in settling his long-pending service arrears amounting to Rs. 286,994/-. The retired officer, Farid Khan from Abbottabad, had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad against CMA Lahore due to delayed payment of his service arrears

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Through the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a retired army officer succeeded in settling his long-pending service arrears amounting to Rs. 286,994/-. The retired officer, Farid Khan from Abbottabad, had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad against CMA Lahore due to delayed payment of his service arrears.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman's office issued notices to the authorities at CMA, demanding an urgent report regarding the matter. Following a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled in Favour of the complainant, directing senior officials at CMA to promptly settle Farid Khan's service arrears.

In light of the Federal Ombudsman's decision, Farid Khan was immediately reimbursed Rs. 286,994/-. Expressing his gratitude on this occasion, Farid Khan thanked Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Regional Head Abdul Ghaffar Baig for their role in resolving his longstanding issue.

Abdul Ghaffar Baig highlighted the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to providing and cost-effective justice to the public. He emphasized the office's reputation for being a champion of the underprivileged, prioritizing public issues. Baig further outlined various initiatives undertaken by the Federal Ombudsman to ensure justice is accessible to all, including the establishment of open courts at the tehsil level.