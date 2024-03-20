Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Organizes Open Court In Matta

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Officer Swat Khawaja Saif-ul-Rahman on Wednesday organized an open court in Tehsil Matta along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed and ensured delivery of justice to the poor complainants of the area

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Officer Swat Khawaja Saif-ul-Rahman on Wednesday organized an open court in Tehsil Matta along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed and ensured delivery of justice to the poor complainants of the area.

The Regional Officer while addressing the open court said that the people can file complaints of mismanagement related to federal departments, and for redressal of complaints, the Ombudsman institution will ensure the delivery of justice to the poor persons without any fee or expense. 

The Federal Ombudsman Swat Officer on this occasion also informed the people of Tehsil Matta and Tehsil Madyan that they could also lodge their complaints in the open court regarding federal institutions including WAPDA, Sui Gas, Nadra, Post Office, National Highways Authority, Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait Al Mal, Passport, Telephone Industries, or any other federal department.

Regional Officer further said that these complaints would be resolved within 60 days. The complainant, he said will not pay any fee in this regard. He further said that concerned people should adopt the procedure for availing this facility so that the sufferings of the complainants could be removed without discrimination.

The people should file their complaint on plain paper, attach a copy of their identity card, and send it to the concerned Ombudsman Office by post or to the federal office, for necessary action.

APP/hsj/378/

Related Topics

Pakistan Sui Gas Poor Swat WAPDA Post Court

Recent Stories

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures ..

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..

2 minutes ago
 Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to inc ..

Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with ..

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies ..

Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terror ..

2 minutes ago
 Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing ..

Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing trouble abroad

2 minutes ago
 Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

2 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds secur ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under ..

Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trad ..

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations

9 minutes ago
 S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's acc ..

S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank

12 minutes ago
 'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

1 minute ago
 NCHD, DOPASI foundation collaborate to enhance stu ..

NCHD, DOPASI foundation collaborate to enhance students health, well-being in fe ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan