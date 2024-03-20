Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Officer Swat Khawaja Saif-ul-Rahman on Wednesday organized an open court in Tehsil Matta along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed and ensured delivery of justice to the poor complainants of the area

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Officer Swat Khawaja Saif-ul-Rahman on Wednesday organized an open court in Tehsil Matta along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed and ensured delivery of justice to the poor complainants of the area.

The Regional Officer while addressing the open court said that the people can file complaints of mismanagement related to federal departments, and for redressal of complaints, the Ombudsman institution will ensure the delivery of justice to the poor persons without any fee or expense.

The Federal Ombudsman Swat Officer on this occasion also informed the people of Tehsil Matta and Tehsil Madyan that they could also lodge their complaints in the open court regarding federal institutions including WAPDA, Sui Gas, Nadra, Post Office, National Highways Authority, Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait Al Mal, Passport, Telephone Industries, or any other federal department.

Regional Officer further said that these complaints would be resolved within 60 days. The complainant, he said will not pay any fee in this regard. He further said that concerned people should adopt the procedure for availing this facility so that the sufferings of the complainants could be removed without discrimination.

The people should file their complaint on plain paper, attach a copy of their identity card, and send it to the concerned Ombudsman Office by post or to the federal office, for necessary action.

APP/hsj/378/